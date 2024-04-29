Look: Sharjah Ruler Launches First Phase Of Mleiha Dairy Farm

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Mon 29 Apr 2024, 1:42 PM

We are now closer than ever to enjoying pure, unadulterated milk straight from the source as the first phase of Mleiha Dairy Farm was inaugurated on Monday. This means that residents will soon have access to top quality milk, rich in A2A2 protein with its numerous health benefits, making it a healthy choice for consumers.

The Maliha Dairy Farm was launched in the presence of the ruler of Sharjah. The Dairy Farm will form the third phase of a plan that will see cow-breeding and poultry projects come up near the massive wheat farm in Mleiha.

The milk produced by 1,000 cows imported from Denmark will start production this June. They carry A2A2 genes along with around 18 unique characteristics that boast numerous health benefits.

These include ease of digestion, reduction of cholesterol levels, aiding in weight loss, better skin, more calcium, rich in vitamins and nutrients, strengthening the immune system, reducing the risk of diabetes, aiding in maintaining bone mass, improving mood and sleep quality, enhancing energy levels, reducing inflammation, and protecting against heart disease.

Consumers will also be able to churn out butter from it, as Sheikh Dr Sultan Al Qasimi said.“It's like consumers received the milk directly from the cow.”

Under the guidance of the Ruler, this project shows a commitment to offering healthy dairy products to the community. It fits with the global trend of preferring natural foods, making Sharjah a leader in the region's dairy industry.

