Suhana Khan To Be Brand Ambassador Of THIS Popular Beauty Soap; Read Details

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Suhana Khan, Shah Rukh
Khan's
daughter, will be named the next brand ambassador for Lux today, April 29. Previously, SRK
was linked
with the brand. This development is more than simply another brand-related award.
Being a Lux brand ambassador is a noteworthy career milestone for all celebrities appearing in the
company's
advertisements.
Many Hollywood and Bollywood stars have appeared in Lux advertisements throughout the years, which frequently take the form of
'iconic'.
Suhana Khan will be introduced as
Lux's
brand ambassador today, April 29, according to IndiaToday. Lux celebrates
100 years of its legacy.
Previously, Shah Rukh Khan has been involved with the company several times, and his daughter
Suhana
Khan
will
be the new face.
SRK's
Lux adventure began in 2005, when he was seen immersed in a toilet filled with rose petals, as Hema Malini, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sridevi, and Juhi Chawla sat on the side. SRK discussed the startling commercial in an interview with The Times of India.
"I
wanted to get into the tub and not just stand outside watching a lady get into it
or something.
I guess
that
would've
been a more predictable male perception of how the ad
should've
been done. I wanted to do it the proper way,"
he said.
Suhana
Khan's
recent development might prove to be a significant milestone in her career. She is also the face of a major cosmetic line. On the work front, she made her acting debut in
'The
Archies'.
