Int'l Drugs Syndicate Busted In Punjab; 3 Of Family Arrested, 48 Kg Heroin Seized (Ld)

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, April 29 (IANS) Making the biggest heroin seizure of 2024, Commissionerate Police Jalandhar has busted an international drugs syndicate spread over five countries with the arrest of three persons of the same family while also recovering 48 kg heroin and Rs 21 lakh from their possession, Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said here on Monday.

Those arrested have been identified as Satnam Singh, a.k.a. Babbi, a native of Dhandiyan village in Nawanshahr, his daughter Aman Rozi, and his son-in-law Hardeep Singh.

Apart from seizing heroin and drug money, the police have also impounded their three high-end cars from their possession.

DGP Yadav said the drugs syndicate, spread across five countries -- Iran, Afghanistan, Turkey, Pakistan and Canada -- was actively involved in trans-border and interstate drug smuggling using their domestic network spanning two states-- Gujarat and Jammu and Kashmir. He said preliminary investigation has suggested that Gujarat's sea route and Jammu and Kashmir's land route were used to push this heroin consignment into the territory of India.

The DGP said a Turkey-based heroin smuggler, Navpreet Singh, alias Nav, is the mastermind of the syndicate.

Nav was also involved in a 350-kg heroin seizure by the Delhi Police Special Cell in 2021.

Sharing details, Commissioner of Police (Jalandhar) Swapan Sharma said acting on a tip-off a special checkpoint was conducted.

During checking, a Toyota Innova car was signalled to stop.

The driver, Satnam Singh, attempted to flee from the spot, but the police managed to apprehend him and upon search of his vehicle, 8 kg heroin concealed in a bag was recovered.

He said that during questioning, Satnam revealed the role of his daughter Aman Rozi in maintaining financial records and his son-in-law Hardeep Singh, who was handling the distribution of heroin across various districts, often using multiple vehicles for transportation.

"Acting on the information, the police nabbed both suspects from the Nakodar-Jalandhar road and recovered a substantial quantity of 40 kg heroin, Rs 21 lakh drug money, two vehicles and one cash counting machine from their possession," he said.

He said further inquiry has revealed that while in Hoshiarpur Jail in a drug-related case in 2017, accused Satnam Singh had established connections with major drug kingpins and began ordering heroin in large quantities after securing bail.

In 2023, Satnam's son Manjit Singh was also arrested in connection with another drug case in Jammu, leading to the recovery of a significant amount of drugs, money, vehicles, and other assets.