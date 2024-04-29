Volkswagen India expands its network in Tamil Nadu, inaugurates a new city store in Chennai

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) - A new city store in Chennai adds to the Brand’s network expansion in Tamil Nadu to enhance accessibility for customers, with the newly inaugurated city store, the total network strength in the state stands at 26 sales and 20 service facilities across 21 cities

- The Chennai touchpoint features a 5-car display showcasing the 5-star Global NCAP - rated Volkswagen Virtus and Taigun as well as Tiguan

- Expanded reach across India: Volkswagen India now has a sales and service network that spans across 155 cities in India, making one of India’s safest portfolio of cars more accessible to customers, democratizing safe mobility for all

- Accessible products & services: Prospective and loyal customers in the region can avail express service, Doorstep services through Mobile Service Unit and Volkswagen Assistance from this facility

- Taigun GT Line and Taigun GT Plus Sport: will now be available for customers to experience at the new city store in Chennai



Joshua David Luther

Press Communication

Tel: +91 97117 24494

...



Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, a division of SAVWIPL

(Formerly known as Volkswagen India Pvt.Ltd.)

Registered Office: E1MIDC, Phase 3, Village Nigoje, Kharab Wadi, Chakan, Pune, Maharashtra – 410501

CIN: U70102PN2007FTC133117







More at



Bengaluru: Volkswagen India today inaugurated a new city store in Chennai, further bolstering its presence in Tamil Nadu. The newly inaugurated City Store in Chennai forms a part of the Brand’s wider push to make its products and services more accessible to customers across the state with 26 sales and 20 service facilities across 21 cities in the state.



Headed by Mr. Arun Uppuswamy, Director, KUN Capital Motors, with a team of 70 sales and service executives, is a City Store with a 5 car display, showcasing the 5-star GNCAP-rated Volkswagen Virtus and Taigun as well as the Brand’s globally-acclaimed flagship Tiguan. Customer service and spares requirements will be catered via a separate workshop, housing 25 service bays.



Mr. Ashish Gupta, Brand Director of Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, said, “The Chennai Metropolitan Area is one of the key markets for Volkswagen in India. In 2023, our Virtus was one of the highest selling sedans in this market. With the inauguration of our newest touchpoint in Chennai, we are reemphasizing our commitment to the rising need for premium, safe, and reliable vehicles throughout India making our range of cars even more accessible.”



Commenting on the newly inaugurated touchpoint, Mr. Arun Uppuswamy, Director, KUN Capital Motors, said, “Our long standing partnership with Volkswagen has driven a highly successful mobility revolution in the state of Tamil Nadu. With class leading products on offer, we are once again glad to make the safest portfolio of Volkswagen Taigun, Tiguan and Virtus, even more accessible through the state-of-the art expansive showroom in Chennai. We look forward to welcoming customers at the new touchpoint and provide both sales and service experiences while building a long-lasting relationship.”





MENAFN29042024005232011781ID1108151667