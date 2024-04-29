Riyadh Hosts Special World Economic Forum Gathering

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin

A special session of the World Economic Forum (WEF) commenced inRiyadh on Sunday, aiming to foster global collaboration, growth,and energy for development, Azernews reports.

During the opening of the session, Saudi Minister of Economy andPlanning Faisal bin Fadhil Alibrahim highlighted the current globallandscape's challenges and opportunities, stressing the necessityof global engagement for an inclusive world economy.

WEF President Borge Brende characterized the gathering as apivotal occasion to assess de-escalation efforts in Middle Eastconflicts, the humanitarian situation in Gaza, and othersignificant regional and international issues.

Scheduled to run until Monday, the WEF special session seeks tofacilitate discussions among leaders and the public on varioustopics such as environmental concerns, mental health, digitalcurrencies, artificial intelligence, the societal role of arts,contemporary entrepreneurship, and smart urbanization.