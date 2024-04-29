Defense Forces Repel Nine Enemy Attacks On Left Bank Of Kherson Region And In Orikhiv Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the operational area of the Southern Defense Forces, Ukrainian defenders repelled five attacks by Russian invaders on the left bank of the Dnipro near Krynky and four in the Orikhiv sector near Staromaiorske.

Ukraine's Southern Defense Forces reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"In the Orikhiv sector, the occupiers made four attacks in the Staromaiorske area. They were unsuccessful," the statement said.

On the left bank of the Dnipro River, on the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson region, the enemy made five unsuccessful assaults in the area of Krynky and then retreated to its starting positions with losses.

The Ukrainian soldiers continue to take comprehensive measures to hold and strengthen their positions.

The Russian invaders have employed artillery shelling, launched air strikes, and deployed a variety of combat drones. The enemy has continued to conduct aerial reconnaissance. Over the past day, 151 reconnaissance drones have been spotted flying over the operational area.

As reported by Ukrinform, 131 combat engagements were recorded on the front lines over the past day. The Ukrainian Air Forces launched 13 strikes on the areas where enemy personnel were concentrated.