Turkish Company Set To Establish Presence In Azerbaijan's Aghdam Industrial Park

Ulviyya Shahin

The Trade Representation at the Consulate General of Azerbaijanin Istanbul revealed that Turkish leather production company BirlikDeri intends to expand its operations into Azerbaijan's Garabagheconomic region. The company aims to become a resident of the AgdamIndustrial Park in Garabagh, as announced on Azerbaijan'sEntrepreneur's Day, April 25, Azernews reports.

The Trade Representation noted that initial discussions withBirlik Deri's owner, Burhan Demirses, occurred on November 24,2023, during which the company expressed its desire to participatein Garabagh's restoration efforts.

The statement highlights the anticipated positive impact ofBirlik Deri's activities in the Agdam Industrial Park, emphasizingits potential to boost development in the Garabagh region,facilitate employment for returning residents, and enhancesocio-economic prosperity.

Established by President Ilham Aliyev's decree on May 28, 2021,the Agdam Industrial Park spans an area of 190 hectares.