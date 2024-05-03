Separatist Leader Nayeem Khan's Brother Files Nomination

Nayeem Khan was arrested on July 24, 2017 in a terror-related case. He headed the Jammu Kashmir National Front, which was banned by the government under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Munir Khan, who is a part of the Jammu Kashmir Nationalist People's Front Party, launched two years ago, filed the nomination papers before Baramulla Deputy Commissioner Minga Sherpa, the returning officer of the constituency.

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah, People's Conference president and separatist-turned-mainstream-politician Sajad Lone, former Rajya Sabha MP and PDP leader Mir Fayaz and former MLA Sheikh Abdul Rashid, alias Engineer Rashid, who is currently in jail, have also filed nominations from the seat.

The last date for filing nominations from the seat is May 3, while the polling is scheduled to take place on May 20.

Speaking to reporters after filing the nomination, Munir Khan said if elected, he would focus on triple 'Es' - education, economy and employment.

He said there was a time when“our society” as a whole went in one direction, apparently referring to militancy and separatism.

“We all have made mistakes in the past. Our youths were especially involved in that, there are many FIRs against them, they have got the tag of being stone-pelters and ex-militants. It is not that a minuscule population is linked to that, there are lakhs of people associated with that.

“Unless we address that core issue, how can we talk about development or 'Naya' (new) Kashmir? How is progress possible without bringing such people, especially the youth, into the mainstream?” he said.

Asked what difference he saw between separatist and mainstream politics, Munir Khan said it is not about differences.

“We have to rise above the levels of separatism, mainstream or A team, B team and C team and think about the nation. That was a time, but that time has gone now. Today, the situation in the world has changed, the situation in India, our country, has changed,” he said.

“The situation in Kashmir has changed, much water has flown down Jhelum, and we also have brought a change in ourselves so that we start an era of prosperity,” he added.

Replying to a question whether he would persuade his brother to join the mainstream once he is out of jail, Munir Khan said that Nayeem Khan's ideology is his own.

38 Candidates File Nominations

A total of 38 candidates have filed their nominations for the Baramulla Parliamentary Constituency (PC), with 19 candidates submitting their papers on the last day of nomination here today at the office of the Returning Officer (RO),

Minga Sherpa.

Those who filed their nomination papers today included Prince Parvez, Shafeeqa Begum, Bilal Ahmad Wani, Syed Ameer Suhail, Mohammad Sultan Ganaie, Shahdib Hanief Khan, Ghulam Nabi Parray, Ishfaq Ahmad Bhat, Dr. Manzoor Ahmad Bhat, Ashiq Hussain, Shabir Ahmad Malik, Mohammad Abdullah Khan, Haamid Hussain Bhat, Firdous Ahmad Bhat, Shabir Ahmad Dar and Arun Kumar Raina as independent candidate besides Muneer Ahmad Khan from National People's Front, Mehraj ud Din Ahanger from All J&K Kisan Mazdoor Party and Suraya Nissar from National Republic Party of India.

The scrutiny of the nomination papers will be held on May 04, 2024.

The candidate can withdraw their nomination before 3 PM on May 06, 2024 in the office of Returning Officer.

