Madhavi Raje Scindia, Mother Of Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, Passes Away

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Madhavi Raje Scindia, mother of Union Civil Aviation Minister and BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia has passed away today, on May 15, as per an ANI report.

The erstwhile 'Rajmata' of the Gwalior Royal Family, she was the wife of late Congress leader Madhav Rao Scindia Scindia was“undergoing treatment at AIIMS Hospital in Delhi for the last two months. She breathed her last at 9.28 am today at the hospital,” a statement from Jyotiraditya Scindia's office said quoted sources saying that she had been on ventilator in her last few days, and suffered from pneumonia along with sepsis.

This is a developing story, more updates are awaited...

