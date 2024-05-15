China's central bank preserves medium-term lending rate amid economic uncertainty

(MENAFN) The People's Bank of China decided to keep its key medium-term interest rate unchanged during the renewal of maturing medium-term lending facilities on Wednesday, aligning with market expectations. The central bank injected 125 billion yuan (approximately $17.3 billion) through these medium-term lending facilities, matching the amount of loans set to mature this month. Consistent with predictions from a Reuters poll, the interest rate on this one-year financial instrument was maintained at 2.5 percent.



27 out of 32 market analysts, or 84 percent, anticipated that the People's Bank of China would hold the medium-term lending facility rate steady, as stated by a survey. With 125 billion yuan of medium-term loans due to expire this month, the renewal process did not result in any net change in the banking system's liquidity, neither injecting nor withdrawing new funds.



This decision underscores the central bank's commitment to maintaining currency stability, despite a surprising credit contraction in April that underscored the necessity for further policy stimulus to bolster the world's second-largest economy. The medium-term lending facility's stability comes just days before the Ministry of Finance is set to issue the first tranche of ultra-long-term special treasury bonds, totaling 1 trillion yuan.



The Chinese yuan has depreciated by approximately 1.9 percent against the US dollar so far this year, a decline attributed to the relatively lower returns on Chinese investments compared to those in other economies.

MENAFN15052024000045015682ID1108214714