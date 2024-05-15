Jordan's Natural Cosmetics sector draws roadmap to international expansion

(MENAFN) In a recent declaration, the Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Supply has issued a clarion call for the development of a robust marketing blueprint to propel Jordan's natural cosmetics industry onto the international stage. Highlighting the imperative to target key markets such as America, Europe, and China, the ministry has emphasized the necessity of adopting a professional approach to marketing efforts, particularly in the face of formidable competition from products originating in the Zionist entity, including the renowned Dead Sea cosmetics.



Central to the ministry's strategy is the exploitation of Jordan's regional advantages, leveraging preferential trade arrangements and free trade agreements to amplify the visibility of the national brand overseas. Additionally, the ministry advocates for the cultivation of synergies among small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), with a view towards fostering collaboration and innovation within the cosmetics sector. To facilitate this, there are plans underway to establish an online platform aimed at facilitating the exchange of knowledge and advancements in technology among industry stakeholders.



At the core of these endeavors lies a comprehensive evaluation of the natural cosmetics value chain, undertaken in partnership with the United Nations Industrial Development Organization and supported by funding from the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation. This initiative dovetails with broader national objectives to tackle unemployment, particularly among youth and women, with an ambitious target of creating 60,000 new jobs annually in the Kingdom.



Key recommendations stemming from the report center on optimizing the procurement of raw materials, with a specific emphasis on sourcing Dead Sea components from local suppliers to fortify Jordanian manufacturers and reduce dependence on foreign markets. Additionally, there is a call for strengthening the domestic packaging sector to alleviate the challenges associated with overseas procurement, such as delays and uncertainties.



Acknowledging the pivotal role of research and development, certification processes, and skills enhancement, the report advocates for targeted interventions to bolster the technical and managerial capacities of industry players. Moreover, there is a resounding call for the professionalization of promotional strategies and a concerted effort to address financial constraints, all geared towards fostering sustainable growth and competitiveness within Jordan's burgeoning natural cosmetics industry.

