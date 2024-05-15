Islamic Scholars' Consultative Summit Ends In Istanbul

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The Consultative Summit of Islamic Scholars ended after discussions on ways to address the challenges and threats facing the Muslim Ummah and humanity, with the issue of a three-page resolution.

According to reports, the conference began three days ago in Istanbul, Turkey, and ended on Tuesday, May 14.

Ministers and representatives from Islamic countries, as well as scholars from the Islamic world, deliberated on strategies to overcome challenges and threats confronting the Muslim Ummah and humanity.

Reports indicate that the current situation, including the unity of the Islamic Ummah and adopting a unified stance on common issues, remained a focal point of comprehensive discussions during the conference.

Noor Mohammad Saqib, Acting Minister of Information, Hajj, and Religious Affairs represented Afghanistan at the conference.

This gathering occurred against the backdrop of escalating conflict in Gaza, with over 35,000 casualties, mostly women and children, due to intensified warfare by Israel.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan grapples with its own humanitarian crisis following the Taliban's assumption of power, exacerbating the country's longstanding challenges. The situation underscores the pressing need for collective efforts to address humanitarian concerns across conflict-ridden areas.

