Azerbaijan's Economy Minister Congratulates Islamic Development Bank

At the Golden Jubilee event dedicated to the 50th anniversary ofthe establishment of the Islamic Development Bank Group,satisfaction was expressed with the Bank's high-level partnershipwith Azerbaijan established in the format of long-term andmultilateral cooperation, Azernews reports, citingthe post shared by Azerbaijan's Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarovon his official "X" account.

"We extend our heartfelt congratulations to the IslamicDevelopment Bank on this remarkable occasion and wish themcontinued success in their work. We are confident that our jointinitiatives will continue to thrive and be enriched further," theminister added.