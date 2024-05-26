Eiffel Tower entrance fee surges by 20 percent in response to pandemic, renovation costs

(MENAFN) Starting June 17, the cost of entry to the iconic Eiffel Tower will see a significant rise of 20 percent, with adult ticket prices climbing to 35.30 euros. This decision, announced by the site's administrators, is attributed to the lingering impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic and the discovery of lead during a recent painting project on the tower. According to a document obtained by Agence France-Presse, the price adjustments will affect visitors across various age groups and entry options.



Adults seeking access to the top of the Eiffel Tower via elevator will see their ticket prices increase from 29.40 to 35.30 euros, while those aged 12 to 24 years will face a price hike from 14.70 to 17.70 euros. Children aged 4 to 11, as well as individuals with special needs and their companions, will experience an increase from 7.40 to 8.90 euros. Additionally, the cost of accessing the tower via stairs to the second floor will see adjustments, rising from 11.80 to 14.20 euros for adults, 5.90 to 7.10 euros for young people, and 3 to 3.60 euros for children.



Despite these changes, entry to the Eiffel Tower will remain free for children under the age of 4. The decision to implement these price increases follows a strike in February led by dissatisfied employees, resulting in the closure of the site for six days. The administrators justified the increases by citing the financial repercussions of the Covid-19 crisis, with operating losses amounting to approximately 113 million euros from 2020 to 2022.



Moreover, the renovation costs associated with the painting project posed additional financial strain, exacerbated by the discovery of lead traces on the site. The municipality estimated these renovation expenses at 136 million euros. These factors collectively drove the decision to adjust entry fees, reflecting the ongoing efforts to maintain and preserve the iconic landmark amidst financial challenges and renovation endeavors.

