Two SAF Jawans Die Under Suspicious Circumstances In MP's Chhindwara

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, May 26 (IANS) Two Special Armed Forces (SAF) jawans died under suspicious circumstances in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara on Sunday.

The jawans, identified as Dhaniram Uike (55) and Premlal Kakodia (54), were deployed for security at the residence of a senior IAS officer in the district.

The exact cause of the jawans' death is yet to be ascertained, the police said.

However, a preliminary probe suggested that they had consumed liquor while on duty on Saturday night after which they felt uneasy and were rushed to a nearby hospital, where they died, the police said.

"Samples of liquor have been collected from the spot. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem. The investigation is underway," Chhindwara SHO Umesh Golhani said.