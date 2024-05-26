Azerbaijani Ombudsman: Pardon Decree Indicates Value Given To Human Rights And Freedom

(MENAFN- AzerNews) "Pardon decree indicates value given to human rights andfreedom," the Azerbaijan Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsman)Sabina Aliyeva said this to local media.

"Traditionally, on the eve of significant dates and holidays inthe history of our statehood, pardon orders are signed by Presidentof Azerbaijan Republic, Supreme Commander-In-Chief Ilham Aliyev TheAmnesty Order signed on the eve of Independence Day is the 70thorder signed so far and applies to a total of 154 convicts," theOmbudsman said.

"The Pardon decree is an indication of the value given to humanrights and freedoms. There are also citizens of foreign countriesamong the pardoned citizens. I congratulate the pardoned convictsand their family members, and invite them to respect the laws intheir future lives, to be useful to our country, and to remainloyal to our statehood. Those persons must justify this hightrust," said Sabina Aliyeva.

Note that President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyevhas signed an order pardoning a group of convicts.

The order states that the decision to pardon the convicts wasmade after considering appeals from several convicts, their familymembers, the Commissioner for Human Rights to the President ofAzerbaijan, as well as factors such as the convicts' personalities,health conditions, family situations, the nature and degree ofpublic danger of their crimes, the duration of their sentences, andtheir behavior during incarceration. A total of 154 people werepardoned based on principles of humanism.