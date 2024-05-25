Hamas Announces Capture Of Israeli Soldiers In Gaza, Israel Denies

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, May 26 (NNN-WAFA) – The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, today announced the capture of an unspecified number of Israeli soldiers, during an operation in the Jabalia camp, in the northern Gaza Strip.

“Our fighters were able to carry out a complex operation yesterday afternoon, in the northern Gaza Strip, where they lured an Israeli force into one of the tunnels, in the Jabalia camp, clashed with it from zero distance, and killed, captured, and wounded all its members,” Al-Qassam Brigades spokesman, Abu Ubaida, said in a statement.

A video clip released by Hamas showed an individual being dragged in a tunnel, purportedly an Israeli soldier, but this has not been independently verified.

The video also showcased weapons and equipment claimed to be used by Israeli soldiers.

In response to the announcement, Israeli army spokesman, Avichai Adraee, said,“There is no incident of kidnapping a soldier in Gaza.”– NNN-WAFA