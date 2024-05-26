President Of South Africa Congratulates President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa has congratulatedPresident Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of Azerbaijan IndependenceDay, Azernews reports.

The letter reads as follows:

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic ofAzerbaijan

Excellency,

On the auspicious occasion of the celebration of theIndependence Day of the Republic of Azerbaijan on May 28, theGovernment and people of the Republic of South Africa join me inconveying to Your Excellency, the Government, and people of theRepublic of Azerbaijan, our warmest greetings and sincerecongratulations.

May I take this opportunity to express the wish for YourExcellency's good health and also reaffirm our desire to furtherenhance and consolidate the excellent bond of friendship thatexists between our countries.

Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highestconsideration.

Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa

President of the Republic of South Africa