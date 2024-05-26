Azerbaijan Independence Day Celebrated In UAE

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A reception has been organized at the Rixos Marine Hotel in AbuDhabi to mark Azerbaijan Independence Day (May 28), Azernews reports.

The event, jointly organized by the Azerbaijani Embassy in theUnited Arab Emirates and the Consulate General of Azerbaijan inDubai, was attended by the UAE Minister of Energy andInfrastructure Suhail Mohammed Faraj Al Mazroui as an honoredguest.

The Azerbaijani Ambassador to the UAE Elchin Bagirov, who spokeat the event, welcomed the UAE Minister of Energy andInfrastructure Suhail Mohammed Faraj Al Mazroui, heads andrepresentatives of diplomatic missions of various countries,representatives of the local public and the AzerbaijaniDiaspora.

In his speech, the ambassador spoke about the history of theAzerbaijan Democratic Republic - the first democratic republic inthe Muslim East. He emphasized that the country, which restoredstate independence after the collapse of the USSR, retained itssovereignty thanks to the wise policy of the national leader of theAzerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev, and became the most rapidlydeveloping and internationally influential member of the worldcommunity.

According to Elchin Bagirov, great successes have been achievedas a result of the efforts of the President of Azerbaijan IlhamAliyev, who continues the wise policy of the great leader HeydarAliyev.

Under his leadership, the glorious Azerbaijani army liberatedthe lands that had been under Armenian occupation for almost 30years, and the territorial integrity of the country was ensured. Headded that today large-scale restoration work is being carried outin these territories, and Azerbaijan continues to make efforts toachieve sustainable peace in the South Caucasus region.

In his speech, the ambassador also focused on the importance ofthe COP29 climate conference, which will be held in Baku inNovember this year.

The State Flag of Azerbaijan was installed on the hotel buildingwhere the event took place.

At the end of the event, Azerbaijani art masters performed aconcert program, after which the guests were offered a variety ofnational cuisine.