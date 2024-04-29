KRCS Provides Aid To 400 People In Armenia

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANKARA, April 29 (KUNA) -- The Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) announced, Monday, it provided relief aid to 400 people in the city of Sevan, northern Armenia.

The head of the association's field team, Khaled Al-Mutairi, told KUNA that the distribution of aid comes within the KRCS's relief campaign to help needy and displaced people from the Nagorno-Karabakh region.

The food parcels sufficient for one family of five, were distributed for a month, in addition to blankets, heaters and cleaning supplies, he said.

He stressed the keenness of KRCS to deliver humanitarian aid in various Armenian regions in cooperation with the Armenian Red Cross.

Al-Mutairi expressed his hope that the association's campaign would contribute to alleviating the suffering of hundreds of needy and displaced people, especially since the campaign primarily targets the elderly and the most vulnerable groups.

KRCS is carrying out its humanitarian duty to relieve the afflicted, as an embodiment of Kuwait's continued keenness to help those in need in various parts of the world, he added.

Kuwait Red Crescent Society launched last Saturday, a humanitarian aid campaign to help more than 1,500 people in need in various regions of Armenia. (end)

