American voters favor Trump

(MENAFN) As the United States gears up for this year's election, a recent CNN poll suggests a notable shift in public perception favoring former President Donald Trump over incumbent Joe Biden. The findings reveal a growing preference for Trump among American voters, with many viewing his previous term in office more positively.



Released on Sunday, the poll indicates that in a hypothetical one-on-one matchup between Trump and Biden, the former president holds a six-percentage-point lead, with 49 percent of respondents favoring him compared to Biden's 43 percent. This marks a shift from January's poll, where Trump held a four-point lead over Biden.



Moreover, Trump's lead expands when considering the full field of contenders expected in November's election. The survey shows Trump with a commanding 42 percent to 33 percent lead over Biden, with independent candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. garnering 15 percent support. The remaining 10 percent either back third-party candidates or remain undecided.



Interestingly, the poll also highlights a growing sentiment of skepticism towards both Biden and Trump among voters. A significant portion of respondents express disbelief in how anyone could support either candidate, with two-thirds expressing confusion over Biden's support and 63 percent expressing the same sentiment towards Trump. Additionally, a substantial percentage of voters, particularly Democrats, are dissatisfied with the current selection of candidates.



Notably, opinions on the legitimacy of Biden's victory in the 2020 presidential election remain divided among respondents, with only 65 percent believing he won legitimately, a sentiment unchanged since the aftermath of the January 2021 United States Capitol riot.



Overall, the findings of the CNN poll shed light on a shifting landscape of voter sentiment, suggesting a potential resurgence of support for Trump as the election approaches and highlighting the challenges faced by both major parties in securing broad voter approval.

