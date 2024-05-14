Shaheen Afridi And Babar Azam Brilliance Seals T20I Series Triumph Over Ireland

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Shaheen Afridi, Babar Azam, and Mohammad Rizwan were the stars of the show as Pakistan secured a series-clinching victory against Ireland in the final T20I match on Tuesday (May 14). Afridi's superb bowling performance, claiming 3 for 14, restricted the hosts to 178 runs, despite their strong start. Babar Azam (75 off 42) and Mohammad Rizwan (56 off 38) then anchored Pakistan's chase with a stellar 139-run partnership for the second wicket, leading them to victory with three overs to spare.

Ireland, missing regular captain Paul Stirling, were put into bat by Babar. Despite a slow start, stand-in skipper Lorcan Tucker provided impetus to the innings with a quickfire half-century. However, Pakistan's bowlers, led by Afridi, kept chipping away at the Irish lineup, limiting them to 178 runs.

In response, Pakistan's chase got off to a solid start despite the early loss of Saim Ayub. Babar and Rizwan then took charge, with Rizwan playing the aggressor initially before Babar joined the party. Babar's onslaught, including four consecutive sixes off Benjamin White, propelled Pakistan towards victory. Although they lost a couple of wickets towards the end, Azam Khan's late fireworks ensured a comfortable win for Pakistan.

Brief scores: Ireland 178/7 in 20 overs (Lorcan Tucker 73; Shaheen Afridi 3-14) lost to Pakistan (Babar Azam 75, Mohammad Rizwan 56; Mark Adair 3-28) by six wickets.

