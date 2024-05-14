HMC Launches Sterile Compounding Pharmacy At NCCCR

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) A state-of-the-art sterile compounding pharmacy has been opened at Hamad Medical Corporation's (HMC) National Centre for Cancer Care and Research (NCCCR).

The new facility was officially opened at the NCCCR by Ali al-Janahi, acting assistant, managing director of HMC along with other dignitaries.

Sterile compounding involves preparing medications in an environment free from bacteria, viruses, or any other potentially infectious microorganisms. Sterile compounding is used for preparations that will be administered through injections, including chemotherapy, antibiotics and others.

Dr Mohammed Salem al-Hassan, CEO and medical director of NCCCR and chairman, Corporate Cancer Services at HMC said the new sterile compounding pharmacy will have a direct positive impact on patient care.

“This cutting-edge facility is another key part of NCCCR's advanced treatment options, further establishing its position as a leading cancer care center in the region”, Dr al-Hassan said.

“The facility is also equipped with cutting-edge technologies and staffed by highly trained professionals to ensure the highest standards of safety and efficacy.”

Dr Anas Hamad, director of Pharmacy Department at NCCCR said the new pharmacy is a unique set-up where only very few cleanrooms in the entire Mena region have the same high standards.

“The pharmacy is designed with utmost precision and adherence to international standards, particularly the guidelines set by top regulatory bodies for chemotherapy compounding”, Dr Hamad said.“It increases the department's capacity of chemotherapy production by 67% and IV medications production by 100% which is of great benefit to our patients, meaning they can get their medications faster and more conveniently.”

The new unit adheres to the stringent standards set by the United States Pharmacopeia (USP), an independent, scientific nonprofit organisation focused on building trust in the supply of safe, quality medicines. The USP standards guarantees the quality and purity of the medications, significantly contributing to positive patient outcomes.

