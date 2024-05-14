Cannes Film Festival 2024: Kiara Advani Set To Grace Women In Cinema Gala; Will Represent India; Read On

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Kiara Advani is slated to grace the Women in Cinema Gala at the Cannes Film Festival in 2024 as an official representative of India, as per recent reports. The 77th Cannes Film Festival is scheduled to commence today in Cannes, France, with many Indian films poised to be featured across various events. Kiara Advani's presence adds to the star-studded representation from India at this prestigious global platform.

According to a report from a leading media outlet, Kiara Advani is set to be the guest of honour at the Red Sea Film Foundation's Women in Cinema Gala Dinner, with Vanity Fair hosting the event. This Gala Dinner aims to recognize and celebrate the accomplishments of six women from diverse corners of the globe within the entertainment industry.

In addition to the Gala Dinner, the Cannes Film Festival will feature four panel discussions focused on international incentives and filmmaking. These discussions are scheduled to take place at La Plage Des Palmes on May 18, 2024. Kiara Advani is expected to contribute to one of these panels at the Red Sea International Film Festival.

Joining Kiara Advani on the panel at the Red Sea International Film Festival will be notable personalities such as actor Adhwa Fahad, actor and singer Aseel Omran, actress and model Salma Abu Deif, actor, model, and singer Sarocha Chankimha (Freen), and director and screenwriter Ramata Toulaye Sy. The 77th edition of the Cannes Film Festival is poised to run from May 14 to May 25, offering a vibrant platform for global cinematic exchange and celebration.