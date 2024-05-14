BCCI's Informal Talks With IPL Coach Stephen Fleming Sparks Speculation For Indian Cricket's Team

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Reports suggest that BCCI has informally reached out to Stephen Fleming, who has served as the coach of Chennai Super Kings for an extended period. However, it remains uncertain whether Fleming will submit an application, considering the demand of committing to the Indian team for 10 months every year. The deadline for applications is set for May 27.

