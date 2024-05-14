Huawei organizes Cloud Database Summit Thailand 2024 on Monday

(MENAFN) Huawei organized the Cloud Database Summit Thailand 2024 on Monday, aiming to facilitate access to advanced database technologies for both public and private sectors in the Southeast Asian nation and accelerate its digitalization efforts. The summit introduced an innovative program to foster the adoption and advancement of artificial intelligence-driven database technologies within Thailand. Approximately 20 experts from diverse industries, including local customers and partners, participated in the event, sharing valuable insights and experiences through keynote speeches, panel discussions, and hands-on lab sessions.



David Li, CEO of Huawei Thailand, emphasized the significance of nurturing a thriving database ecosystem rooted in local system integrators, software developers, and applications to support the Thai government's digital strategy, which aims to transition towards becoming a data-driven nation. He highlighted Huawei's extensive experience in investing in database technology over the past two decades and emphasized the potential of the company's latest distributed database technology to empower Thailand in harnessing the full potential of data.



Huawei's presence in the Southeast Asian market since 2019 has seen significant growth, particularly in its public cloud services, which have expanded twentyfold in the past four years. Zeng Xingyun, Leader of Huawei Cloud Asia Pacific, underscored the company's position as one of the region's fastest-growing cloud vendors. He noted Huawei's collaborations in digital transformation across various industries, including government, finance, internet, and retail sectors, highlighting its commitment to driving innovation and facilitating digitalization initiatives in the region.

