Prime Minister Monitors Progress In Elevating Yacht Tourism In Egypt

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly convened, on Tuesday, a session at the New Administrative Capital's government complex, to assess advancements in bolstering yacht tourism in Egypt.

Madbouly highlighted the government's ongoing evaluation of yacht tourism dynamics and its pursuit of amplifying the economic benefits derived from this sector. He underscored Egypt's possession of essential elements conducive to the flourishing of yacht tourism.

The Prime Minister announced the forthcoming launch of an online hub tailored to yacht tourism in Egypt, alongside the implementation of various incentives and promotional strategies to support the sector.

Transport Minister Kamel Al-Wazir outlined recent strategic actions to enhance yacht tourism, emphasising collaborative efforts to streamline international yachts' entry and navigation across marinas. He also spotlighted promotional initiatives undertaken with the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities.

Al-Wazir presented data on foreign yachts registered via the digital platform and the revenue accrued in dollars. He also briefed on the status of the“Local Yachting Platform.”

He elaborated on the Transport Ministry's promotional endeavours, including a film depicting Egyptian tourist ports and marinas, distributed by the Tourism Promotion Authority, and a video illustrating streamlined procedures for tourist yachts at these locations.

Reda Ismail, Maritime Transport Sector Chief, noted the Transport Ministry's partnership with the Foreign Affairs Ministry in circulating yacht tourism promotional materials through Egyptian diplomatic missions worldwide.

Tourism and Antiquities Minister Ahmed Issa acknowledged the concerted efforts of various state entities in advancing yacht tourism, vital for invigorating the economies of coastal cities.

Issa revealed that dedicated funds have been allocated for yacht tourism promotion, affirming the sector's significance to the national economy. He emphasised the Ministry's commitment to global promotion via websites and niche magazines.

Environment Minister Yasmine Fouad reported on strategic meetings aimed at selecting islands for tourism development, with plans underway to offer diverse services to visitors on these islands, enhancing their appeal.

Suez Canal Authority Chairman Osama Rabie discussed measures to increase tourist yachts' arrivals and encourage extended stays, facilitating travel between Egypt's tourist hotspots and boosting foreign currency inflows.

In conclusion, Prime Minister Madbouly advocated for targeted global promotional campaigns on yacht tourism-related websites, highlighting Egypt's exquisite coastal attractions.