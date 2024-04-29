American female pleads guilty to robbing parts from dead bodies

(MENAFN) In a disturbing turn of events, a former mortuary worker in Arkansas, United States of America, has admitted guilt to charges of pilfering body parts from cadavers entrusted to her care. The announcement was made by the local attorney's office in a press release, shedding light on the egregious acts perpetrated by 37-year-old Candace Chapman Scott during her employment at Arkansas Central Mortuary Service.



According to prosecutors, Scott's illicit activities transpired over nearly a year-long period, spanning from October 2021 to July 15, 2022. Employed to handle the transportation, embalming, and cremation of human and fetal remains donated to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Scott exploited her position of trust to perpetrate a grave breach of ethical and legal boundaries.



The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) uncovered the extent of Scott's transgressions, revealing that she clandestinely removed human body parts and fetal remains from the mortuary premises. Shockingly, these stolen anatomical specimens were then peddled to an individual residing in Pennsylvania, identified as Jeremy Pauley, whom Scott had reportedly connected with through social media platform Facebook. Court documents cited by the Associated Press (AP) disclosed that Scott profited nearly USD11,000 from the sale of 24 boxes containing the pilfered body parts.



Facing the weight of her crimes, Scott entered a guilty plea on Thursday to charges of transporting stolen body parts across state lines and conspiring to commit mail fraud. However, her fate remains pending, with Judge Brian S. Miller deferring sentencing to a later date. Scott confronts the grim prospect of a maximum sentence of 20 years' imprisonment, along with a hefty fine of up to USD250,000.



The shocking revelation of Scott's actions has sent ripples of disbelief and outrage through the community, underscoring the need for stringent oversight and accountability in the handling of human remains. As legal proceedings unfold, questions linger regarding the broader implications of such reprehensible conduct and the lasting impact on those affected by this appalling betrayal of trust.

