The Giving Movement donates over AED 3 million to Dubai Cares to provide emergency relief to the people of Gaza

(MENAFN- Dubai Cares) Dubai, UAE, 29 April, 2024: The Giving Movement, a UAE-based eco-friendly clothing brand that is committed to inspiring a global movement of conscious consumerism through giving, has donated over AED 3 million to Dubai Cares since the beginning of the conflict in Gaza, to provide emergency relief.



All funds donated by The Giving Movement are being utilized to provide essential aid and support to the people of Gaza, including hot meals, food baskets, and emergency shelter tents. To ensure the prompt and efficient supply of this emergency relief, Dubai Cares has partnered with Anera who are working closely with UN, diplomatic and non-governmental organization partners to open aid corridors to enable it to urgently deliver this life-saving aid. This strategic collaboration ensures that every dirham contributed by The Giving Movement's supporters translates into immediate emergency relief aid that tackles the increasingly depleting supply of necessities needed by the people of Gaza.



His Excellency Dr. Tariq Al Gurg, Chief Executive Officer and Vice-Chairman of Dubai Cares said: “By encouraging a culture of giving back, The Giving Movement has truly embodied its brand name and set an example for other brands to make a positive impact on the lives of those who urgently need our assistance. Their commitment to supporting Gaza during this critical time is a reflection of the organization’s deeply ingrained values of social responsibility and compassion. We thank The Giving Movement for their partnership, which will enable us to provide essential aid to the people of Gaza and become the lifeline that they need today.”



Dominic Nowell-Barnes, Founder of The Giving Movement said: “Since our launch in 2020, The Giving Movement has operated under a simple philosophy: small acts, multiplied by many, can transform the world. Our mission extends beyond charitable giving; it embodies a dedication to crafting lasting impact. At the core of everything we do lies a profound sense of humanity. In response to recent events, we have made the decision to extend our support to Gaza in collaboration with Dubai Cares, channeling all funds donated towards the urgent humanitarian aid efforts, underscoring our commitment to standing with the community and providing assistance to those in need.”



The Giving Movement’s partnership with Dubai Cares started in November 2021. The brand’s strong commitment to giving back is reflected through its business model, wherein it donates USD 4 from every sale towards philanthropic causes. The organization was founded in the UAE in 2020 as a way to alter the way fashion is consumed and to shed light on conscious consumerism. The brand’s goal of positive change is charged by togetherness as it focuses on building a global community of charity-driven individuals through streetwear that champions sustainability and slowly transforming the world.



Building upon the ongoing success of the UAE’s “Tarahum for Gaza” initiative, Dubai Cares has launched the “Gaza In Our Hearts” fundraising campaign that encourages individuals and organizations to support the people of Gaza with emergency relief aid.





