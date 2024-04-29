New Companies, Investment Funds Expected To Be Listed

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Acting CEO of the Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE), Abdulaziz Nasser Al Emadi, said that QSE is continuing its efforts to attract and list various companies and investment funds in different sectors such as tourism, health, technology, and the small and medium enterprises (SME) sector.

Speaking to Qatar News Agency (QNA), Al Emadi said that one of the investment funds is ready for listing and was scheduled for the first quarter of this year, but the owner company postponed the listing, which is expected to take place during the current year.

Several companies are getting prepared and are expected to be listed during the coming period, in addition to the financial derivatives market, of which QSE is preparing and developing the infrastructure.

Regarding the performance of the Qatar Stock Exchange index, Al Emadi pointed out that the QSE is known for attractive and strong financial indicators, adding that the performance of the listed companies is good and balanced, and they have achieved reasonable growth, although it is not the growth that it was before the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. Dividends were generous and good for shareholders and investors over the past year, he added.

Al Emadi continued affirming that all numbers and indicators confirm that the stock market is stable and balanced, and is moving in an upward direction in terms of future growth.

It is noteworthy that the net profits of companies listed on the Qatar Stock Exchange amounted to QR47.44bn in 2023, compared to QR48.92bn in 2022, a decrease of 3.03 percent.

The Acting CEO of the QSE confirmed that the annual conference of the Arab Financial Markets Federation 2024, which will begin on Monday will discuss many topics of interest to Arab financial markets, primarily the challenges facing financial markets; sustainability issues, geopolitical developments in the region and their relationship with financial markets; in addition to discussing the good opportunities that Arab economies enjoy at the present time.

He pointed out that the Arab countries and the Gulf Cooperation Council countries in particular have strong and stable economies compared to the rest of the world. He continued saying that the financial markets reflect the strength and strength of the economies of these countries.

The conference will also discuss all the ways that can help attract international capital, how to modernize trading systems, and modernize clearing and depository companies, which in turn provide a service to investors in how to access stock exchanges, Al Emadi said.

He pointed out that the conference will also address the importance of artificial intelligence and how to benefit from it in the financial markets to attract more investors, in addition to discussing the new products that various types of investment funds should focus on, the importance of the financial derivatives market, as well as the importance of dual listing.

In the same context, the Secretary-General of the Arab Capital Markets Federation, Rami Al Dakani, confirmed that the annual conference of the Arab Capital Markets Federation 2024, which will be held Doha on Apr. 29-30, will cover several important topics, including investor relations, the environment, sustainability, and digitalisation, in addition to exchanging experiences, increasing products, and how to provide greater levels of liquidity in Arabic markets.

He told QNA that the conference brings together all the CEOs of Arab stock exchanges and deposit centers, in addition to many brokerage and technology companies. He pointed out that the conference is an important opportunity to exchange experiences among Arab institutions, share new products, and discuss the dual listing process between Arab and foreign stock exchanges.