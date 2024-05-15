Driver Dies In Road Accident In J&K's Ramban

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A driver lost his life in a road accident in Ramban district of Jammu division on Wednesday.
Quoting an official, news agency Kashmir Scroll reported that one truck bearing reg. No PB35Q-4481 on its way from Jammu towards Srinagar when reached near Dalwas hit one Dumper bearing reg. No 19A-0166 from back side.ADVERTISEMENT
He said that in the incident an unknown truck driver died on the spot and the dead body has been taken to hospital for legal formalities.
He said that driver and helper of the dumper namely Mohammad Akram and Bahar Ahmad of Sumber Ramban were injured who have been shifted to hospital for treatment.
Meanwhile police have taken cognizance of the and started investigation in this regard.
