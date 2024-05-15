Azerbaijani, Uzbek Military Specialists Hold Woking Meeting

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Fatime Letifova Read more

In accordance with the bilateral cooperation plan signed betweenthe Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan and theMinistry of Defense of the Republic of Uzbekistan for 2024, aworking meeting between military specialists of both countries washeld at the Azerbaijan Army's Training and Educational Center, Azernews reports.

The Uzbek guests were informed about the work done by theofficers of the Department for Ideological Work andMoral-Psychological Support of the Main Department for Personnel ofthe Ministry of Defense on the organization of ideological work andthe training of military psychologists in the Azerbaijan Army. Abriefing on the main activities of the department was alsopresented.

It was emphasized that the high moral-psychological training ofAzerbaijan Army's personnel is one of the factors contributing tothe glorious victory gained in the 44-day Patriotic War under theleadership of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, SupremeCommander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mr. Ilham Aliyev.

A detailed exchange of views on issues of mutual interest washeld and the importance of such meetings was emphasized during themeeting aimed at studying the organization of educational,ideological, and moral-psychological work of personnel andexchanging experience in the field of combating information andpsychological operations.

Literature and various educational materials on the organization ofideological work and moral-psychological training in the AzerbaijanArmy were also presented at the meeting.

In the end, the sides exchanged gifts.