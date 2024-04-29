Al-Mashat To Participate In World Economic Forum Special Meeting In Riyadh

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Egypt's Minister of International Cooperation, Rania Al-Mashat, has arrived in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to attend a special meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) on April 28 and 29.

Themed“Global Collaboration, Growth and Energy for Development,” the forum will bring together over 1,000 participants from governments around the world, the private sector, and international institutions.

Al-Mashat is scheduled to participate in several high-level discussions, including“Meeting of the Human Capital: Initiatives Reskilling Revolution & Jobs Initiative,”“Powering Up Together: Strengthening Cross-Regional Collaboration for the Energy Transition,” and“Charting a Global Security & Growth Agenda.”

The WEF Special Meeting aims to identify solutions for fostering greater international cooperation in pursuit of comprehensive global development and economic growth. Discussions will explore the challenges facing global development efforts, including geopolitical hurdles impacting the world economy, and seek pathways to bridge the gap between developed and developing nations. The forum will also address issues related to advancing sustainable energy solutions, promoting comprehensive economic development, and driving progress towards digital transformation.