President Ilham Aliyev Receives President Of Chinese People's Association For Friendship With Foreign Countries

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev receivedYang Wanming, President of the Chinese People's Association forFriendship with Foreign Countries, Azernews reports.
MENAFN29042024000195011045ID1108149863
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.