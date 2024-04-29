Gaza's transportation sector suffers over USD3B in losses amid ongoing war

(MENAFN) Minister of Transportation and Communications Tareq Zarab revealed on Sunday that Gaza's transportation sector has incurred losses exceeding USD3 billion over the past seven months due to Israel's conflict with the enclave. Zarab made these remarks during a presentation at a Cabinet session in Ramallah, as reported in a statement viewed by Anadolu.



Zarab highlighted that committees from the Ministry of Transportation estimated that Israeli occupation forces had destroyed approximately 55,000 vehicles in Gaza, accounting for 60 percent of the licensed vehicles in the region. These losses encompass both infrastructure damage and damage to citizens' properties, including vehicles.



Moreover, Zarab emphasized that the occupation forces had demolished about 945 kilometers (587 miles) of roads in Gaza, constituting 65 percent of the road network, resulting in costs exceeding USD2 billion.



Israel initiated a brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip following an attack by a Palestinian group on Oct. 7, resulting in nearly 1,200 casualties. The ongoing conflict has led to the deaths of over 34,400 Palestinians and left thousands injured, contributing to widespread destruction and severe shortages of essential resources.



After more than six months of Israeli aggression, extensive areas of Gaza remain devastated, forcing 85 percent of the population into internal displacement amidst a blockade that severely restricts access to food, clean water, and medicine, as reported by the UN.



Accusations of genocide have been leveled against Israel at the International Court of Justice, with an interim ruling in January demanding that Tel Aviv cease genocidal actions and ensure the provision of humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza.

