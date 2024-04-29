Polish FM scolds leader over American nukes

(MENAFN) Poland's Foreign Minister, Radoslaw Sikorski, has rebuked President Andrzej Duda for his recent comments suggesting the possibility of hosting part of the United States nuclear arsenal on Polish soil. Sikorski's remarks come in response to Duda's statement in an interview with Polsat News TV, where he mentioned ongoing discussions between Poland and the United States regarding the placement of United States nuclear weapons in the country.



Sikorski clarified that President Duda lacks the authority to engage in such speculative discussions, emphasizing that the decision-making power regarding foreign policy lies with the Council of Ministers, Poland's top executive body. He indicated that Duda had been advised at the highest levels to refrain from public statements on this matter, as there is currently no possibility of Poland hosting United States nuclear weapons.



The foreign minister underscored that discussions concerning nuclear matters, including the potential for Poland to join NATO's nuclear sharing program, are complex and should be handled discreetly within NATO channels. He emphasized the importance of maintaining confidentiality and professionalism in such deliberations, cautioning against public speculation on sensitive security issues.



Sikorski's comments reflect a broader concern within the Polish government about the appropriate channels for discussing and implementing foreign policy decisions. They also highlight the delicate balance between national sovereignty and alliance commitments within the context of Poland's relationship with NATO and the United States.



As Poland navigates its role in the transatlantic security landscape, the episode underscores the need for clarity and coherence in diplomatic messaging, particularly on matters of strategic significance. It also underscores the importance of adherence to established protocols and procedures to safeguard national interests and maintain solidarity within the NATO alliance.

