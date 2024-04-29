Shruti Haasan Posts Throwback Picture Of Mommy Sarika

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 29 (IANS) Actress Shruti Haasan seemed to be enchanted by a throwback picture of her actress-mother, Sarika, which she shared on social media.
Shruti took to her Instagram stories to post a picture from the veteran star's younger days.
In the image, Sarika is dressed in a monochrome-shaded ensemble, looking directly into the camera as the photograph is captured.
Expressing her admiration, Shruti captioned the image, "Mommy!!! (love eye emojis) Look at you (love emoji) @actor_sarika (evil eye emoji)."
Shruti is the daughter of veteran stars Kamal Haasan and Sarika Thakur, who divorced in 2004. She has a sister named Akshara Haasan, who is also an actress.
On the acting front, Shruti's upcoming projects include 'Salaar: Part 2 - Shouryaanga Parvam', alongside Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran.
She is also set to appear in 'Chennai Story', directed by Philip John, featuring Viveik Kalra.
