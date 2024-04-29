Canadian Instructors Train Ukrainian Recruits In Demining

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Armed Forces of Canada showed Ukrainian servicemen being trained in mine clearance.

That's according to the Operation UNIFIER training mission's press service, Ukrinform reports.

“Can you spot the hidden threat? We are teaching the warriors of Ukraine to locate and neutralize enemy explosives as safely as possible," reads the post on X.

Canadian military shows training of Ukrainian military engineers

It should be recalled that as part of Operation UNIFIER, since 2015, Canadian instructors have trained more than 40,000 Ukrainian recruits. After Russia's full-scale invasion, Canadian instructors left the territory of Ukraine before training was resumed in just a few months on the territory of the UK, Poland, and Latvia.