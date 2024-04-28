Egypt Invests In Digital Infrastructure To Secure Its Role As Global Data Hub: Al-Sisi

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi has emphasised the critical importance of maintaining Egypt's position as a significant global data transfer hub. The country has invested billions of US dollars in creating a comprehensive infrastructure to support this role.

During the inauguration of the government data and cloud computing centre (P1) on Ain Sokhna Road, President Al-Sisi highlighted the centre's establishment based on Egypt's strategic location. Notably, approximately 90% of the world's submarine cables pass through Egypt, making it a vital nexus for data transmission and communication.

The government's efforts include the development of an integrated infrastructure to facilitate digitization. Previously, Egypt stored its data abroad at considerable expense, but now it has successfully localized its data within its territory.

The main data centre will encompass all ministries and securely house their data. Access to this network will be restricted to authorized personnel only.

President Al-Sisi also discussed the digital transformation of the“Justice City” in the New Administrative Capital. The city's engineering concept was adjusted to align with digital standards, emphasizing its role in Egypt's technological advancement.

Recognizing the potential of outsourcing, Al-Sisi stressed the need for skilled human resources. Egyptian families are encouraged to support their children's education in fields such as programming and data science. By doing so, Egypt can enhance its chances of economic prosperity.

Al-Sisi pointed out that smaller countries, with populations not exceeding 10 million, employ over half a million people in outsourcing, resulting in substantial exports. Investing in education is crucial, as Egypt's most valuable resource remains its people.

He urged Egyptian youth to focus on programming and data science, as these fields hold the key to the world's future. Traditional faculties like arts, commerce, and law are no longer sufficient; the path forward lies in technology.

Lastly, the state is committed to allocating funds-ranging from $30,000 to $60,000 per person-to teach programming skills, ensuring Egypt's progress in this dynamic field.