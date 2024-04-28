Sweilam Highlights Egypt's Water Needs, Cooperation Efforts During Baghdad Conference

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Egypt's Minister of Water Resources and Irrigation, Hani Sweilam, actively participated in the opening session of the“Fourth Baghdad International Water Conference.” The conference was held under the slogan“Towards a Better Water Future... Better Together.”

Sweilam emphasized that the conference convenes at a critical juncture when our fellow citizens in the occupied Palestinian territories grapple with mounting challenges in meeting their water requirements. The Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip pose a severe and catastrophic threat to the humanitarian situation, particularly affecting access to water and sanitation services for the besieged civilian population.

He further stated,“We cannot overlook the impact of armed conflicts on meeting essential life needs, including water, food, and electricity supplies. The situation in the afflicted Gaza Strip, compounded by the aftermath of aggression on Palestinian territories, has tragically claimed the lives of over 34,000 martyrs. The deteriorating humanitarian conditions underscore the urgency of addressing these necessities.”

Swailam highlighted the formidable water resource management challenges faced by Egypt. The per capita share of renewable water resources in Egypt represents approximately 50% of the global water poverty line. The country heavily relies on the waters of the Nile River, which provides over 98% of its water needs.

Egypt allocates approximately 75% of its water resources to agriculture, a critical factor in sustaining livelihoods. In response to these challenges, Egypt has adopted a water policy centred on rational and sustainable utilization of renewable water resources. The country increasingly explores non-traditional water sources while maintaining a delicate balance between food production and imports to ensure food security.

Sweilam emphasized the imperative of effective cross-border water cooperation-an existential matter for Egypt. To achieve this, joint water management must occur at the basin level as an integrated unit, encompassing comprehensive management of both blue and green waters.

He stressed the need for unwavering adherence to applicable principles of international law, particularly the principle of cooperation and consultation based on thorough technical studies. Such adherence ensures equitable utilization of shared resources and minimizes harm.

The minister also cautioned against unilateral actions that disregard international law regarding shared river basins. The construction of the Ethiopian dam serves as an example, initiated without consultation or comprehensive safety, economic, social, and environmental impact studies on the riparian countries.

“These unilateral, non-cooperative practices violate international law, including the 2015 Declaration of Principles agreement. They are incongruent with the Security Council statement issued in September 2021, and their continuation poses an existential threat to more than one hundred and fifty million citizens,” Sweilam asserted.

Finally, he highlighted Egypt's vigorous efforts to enhance regional and international water cooperation, actively participating in various global water initiatives.