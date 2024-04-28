49% Of Government Services Digitized- Reprt

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 28 (Petra) -- The number of government services that have been digitized reached 1173 by the end of the first quarter of this year, accounting for 49 percent of the total services, according to the achievement report of the Executive Program of the Economic Modernization Vision in the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) sector.The report showed that the number of government services that were digitized during the first quarter of this year only reached 213 out of 480 services for 2024.Regarding the "Youth, Technology, and Jobs" program, the report indicated that 22 companies were contracted to receive support by granting salaries within the Jordan Growth Project "Kafaat", 7 companies were also contracted to receive support in the expansion process within the Jordan Growth Project "Business Development," 2 companies were contracted to start training beneficiaries to leverage the free business platforms, and 48 startups were selected within the Startup Support Project.The report pointed to the start of employing the 165 beneficiaries who have been trained so far within the training project through the Digital Skills Association, and the completion of training 4 batches of students within the job skills project (communication and interview skills) for IT students and scientific disciplines interested in obtaining jobs in the ICT sector. Training was started at Yarmouk University and Ghor es-Safi in cooperation with the British Council to train 100 beneficiaries in the cloud computing field.