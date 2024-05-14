Zaporizhzhia Community Donates More Than 250 Drones To Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) FPV drones, unmanned aerial vehicles and copters, anti-drone rifles, electronic warfare, and communications equipment were transferred from Zaporizhzhia to the military defending the Kharkiv region.

The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, said this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.



“We handed over the most necessary equipment to the defenders: 150 FPV drones, more than 100 drones and copters, including thermal drones, anti-drone guns, electronic warfare devices, and starlinks,” the statement said.

Fedorov added that Zaporizhzhia supports the fighters not only in the Zaporizhzhia direction but also in the Kupiansk direction.



As previously reported, the Lviv community is sending 154 FPV drones to the front line, the money for which was raised by schoolchildren and educators.