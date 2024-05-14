Ukrainian Defenders Destroy 10 Units Of Enemy Equipment In Lyman Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The soldiers from the 63rd separate mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 10 units of enemy equipment at once.

According to Ukrinform, the 63rd Mechanized Brigade said this in a post on Telegram .

"The 63rd Brigade destroyed 10 units of enemy equipment at once with the assistance of attached units and fellow soldiers from the 60th Brigade. As a result of incredibly accurate artillery shots and drone strikes, five tanks and five infantry fighting vehicles that tried to storm the positions of the Ukrainian military were burned," the post reads.

Video: 63rd separate mechanized brigade