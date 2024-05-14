Emirates Group Achieves Historic Milestone With $5.1 Bln Annual Profit

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Dubai's Emirates Group, operator of the world's largestlong-haul carrier, reported on May 13 annual profits of $5.1billion for the financial year ending March, a rise of 71%, settinga new record for the second year in a row, Azernews reports, citing Daily Sabah.

Citing strong customer demand, it said group profits for thepast two years hit $8.1 billion, surpassing the losses seen duringpandemic-hit 2020-2022.

"The Emirates Group has once again raised the bar to deliver anew record performance," Chairperson and Chief Executive SheikhAhmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum said in a statement.

State-owned Emirates Group announced a record $3 billion inprofits last year as it returned to the black after the COVIDpandemic.

Emirates has now erased the $1.1 billion loss in 2021-2022 andthe heavy $5.5 billion deficit a year earlier when it was forced toground its fleet and lay off staff.

"The group's excellent financial standing today places us in astrong position for future growth and success. It enables us toinvest to deliver even better products, services and more value toour customers and stakeholders," Sheikh Ahmed said.

The airline business alone returned record profits of $4.7billion, up 63%. Emirates Group also encompasses airport servicescompany Dnata, whose profits more than quadrupled to $400million.

The Emirates Group workforce grew 10% to a record 112,406employees. The airline is also set to receive 10 new Airbus A350sfrom August but remains plagued by delays to Boeing's 777X, with205 on order.