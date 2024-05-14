Olena Zelenska Meets With President And First Lady Of Serbia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska met with President Aleksandar Vučić and First Lady Tamara Vučić during her visit to Serbia to participate in the Mental Health Conference.

According to the Ukrainian President's Office , Olena Zelenska thanked for the assistance Serbia has provided to Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion. The country has sheltered 2,200 Ukrainians, allocated financial aid for humanitarian purposes, and donated ambulances to Kharkiv and Cherkasy emergency medical centers.

"The needs of Ukrainians for emergency medical care have increased significantly, as the Russian terror against Ukrainian settlements not only continues, but also shows an alarming tendency to intensify. I am grateful to Serbia for understanding that people matter most," said the wife of the President of Ukraine.

The parties also agreed on additional significant humanitarian aid for Ukraine.

Olena Zelenska thanked Tamara Vučić for organizing the Mental Health Conference in Belgrade.

The First Lady of Ukraine and the Serbian presidential couple discussed cultural cooperation between the two countries. In particular, she thanked for the opening of a Ukrainian bookshelf in the Belgrade library, a Ukrainian-language audio guide in the Kalemegdan Fortress Museum, and the signing of an agreement between the Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv and the University of Belgrade.

Olena Zelenska also visited the CEZAM Youth Center, created to support the mental health and safety of people aged 10 to 30. The center offers free psychological consultations, master classes in psychology and career guidance, movie screenings, discussions, and meetings.

Photo credit: Ukrainian President's Office