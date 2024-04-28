Ukrainian Drone Destroys Russian Repeynik Radar

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate has released a video showing a drone destroying the newest Russian Repeynik radar.
The military intelligence agency published the video on its Facebook page, Ukrinform reports.
Video: Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate
Military scouts discovered and struck the enemy's newest Repeynik radar on April 26.
The operation was carried out by the fighters of the Husy-9 (Geese 9) group and an active operations unit of the Main Intelligence Directorate.
The HUR stated that the Russians began supplying the Repeynik radar to the troops only in 2022. Its cost is about 10 million roubles or $100,000.
"The occupiers used the station to detect small air targets, in particular drones, at a distance of up to 15 kilometers and an altitude of up to five kilometers," the HUR said.
Illustration photo: ©Wikimedia commons
