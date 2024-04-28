Zelensky Discusses Strengthening Air Defense With US House Minority Leader

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked Minority Leader of the U.S. House of Representatives Hakeem Jeffries for his personal role in the adoption of the law on assistance to Ukraine by Congress and spoke about the urgent need to strengthen air defense with Patriot systems.

The Head of State announced this in Telegram following a telephone conversation with Jeffries, Ukrinform reports.

"I thanked him for his personal role in the adoption of the law on assistance to Ukraine by the Congress. He noted the bipartisan support of our country in Congress and the leadership of President Biden," Zelensk said.

According to the President, he told his interlocutor about the urgent need to strengthen Ukraine's air defense with Patriot systems "to protect Ukrainian cities and communities, the economy and critical infrastructure from Russian air terror."

The President invited Jeffries to visit Ukraine.

As reported, on April 25, President Volodymyr Zelensky held phone conversations with House Speaker Mike Johnson, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell and Senate Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.