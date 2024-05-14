Dy CM Shivakumar Felicitates Class 10Th K’Taka Topper, Says He Wants To Transform Govt Schools Into World-Class Ones

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, May 14 (IANS) Ankita Basappa Konnur, the girl who topped the Class 10th Board examination in Karnataka while studying in a government-run residential school meant for students from Economically Weaker Sections, was felicitated by Deputy Chief Minister, DK Shivakumar.

On Tuesday Dy CM Shivakumar honoured Ankita, her school principal, and her parents at his residence in Sadashivanagar in Bengaluru by presenting them with bouquets and shawls.

Dy CM Shivakumar handed over a cheque of Rs 5 lakh to Ankita. He also felicitated and gave a cheque of Rs 2 lakh to Navaneeth from Mandya who secured third rank.

After the ceremony Dy CM Shivakumar stated,“I was pleased and felt proud after coming to know that Ankita, studying in a government residential school and daughter of Basavaraju from Bagalkot secured first rank in Class 10th by securing 625 marks out of the total 625 marks.

“Our government schools and teachers are also efficient. I had spoken to Ankita over the phone and invited her to my home in Bengaluru. She has come today. I congratulate her and her parents on behalf of the government.”

“I have been saying that though I am in the political field, my interest is in the education sector. My aim is to transform government schools at the taluq levels into world-class public schools in Karnataka,” Dy CM Shivakumar explained.

“The scheme is ready to build these schools using CSR funds, without relying on government funds. I will call for a meeting to initiate their construction after the Model Code of Conduct is lifted. Construction of 20 such schools in Ramnagar has already commenced. Our objective is to provide rural students with the opportunity to access international-quality education," stated Dy CM Shivakumar.