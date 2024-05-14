China Railway Authority: China-Europe freight train traffic grow rapidly

(MENAFN) According to a recent report released by the China Railway Authority, there has been notable expansion in regular freight train operations between China and the European Union in the initial four months of the current year. The data indicates a robust increase, with the number of regular trains traversing between the two regions from January to April reaching a total of 6,184 trains. This figure represents a considerable uptick of 10 percent compared to the corresponding period in the previous year.



Further highlighting the surge in cross-continental trade activity, the China Media Group disclosed that approximately 675,000 equivalent units of 20-foot containers were transported via these freight trains during the same period. This marks a notable 11 percent rise compared to the container volume recorded in the previous year for the same timeframe.



The burgeoning connectivity facilitated by these freight trains is underscored by the extensive network they now encompass. As of the conclusion of April 2024, the cumulative tally of China-Europe freight trains has surpassed 89,000, forging vital links between 223 cities across 25 European countries and various regions within China. This proliferation of rail connectivity underscores the growing significance of rail transport in facilitating efficient and reliable trade relations between China and the European Union.

MENAFN14052024000045015682ID1108210465