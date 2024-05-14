Gold prices fall as investors await key US inflation data

(MENAFN) Gold prices experienced a decline in trading yesterday, as market participants awaited the release of crucial inflation data in the United States. This data is anticipated to offer insights into the potential timing of the Federal Reserve's first interest rate cut. In spot transactions, gold retreated by 0.2 percent, settling at USD2,354.77 per ounce, following a session where it reached its highest level in two weeks.



Similarly, US gold futures also recorded a decline of 0.6 percent, closing at USD2,361. The focus of investors has shifted towards the forthcoming release of the producer price index data in the US, scheduled for today, followed by the consumer price index data tomorrow. These figures are expected to provide valuable indications regarding inflation trends, which could influence the Federal Reserve's monetary policy decisions.



The recent anticipation surrounding potential rate cuts by the US Central Bank has been fueled by weaker-than-expected jobs data for April, coupled with last week's disappointing jobs report. This has led to heightened expectations among traders that the Federal Reserve might initiate rate cuts within the year. Speculation suggests that a monetary easing cycle could commence as early as September, driven by the belief that lower interest rates would diminish the opportunity cost of holding gold.



In tandem with gold, other precious metals also experienced declines in spot transactions. Silver saw a decrease of 0.4 percent, settling at USD28.03 per ounce, while platinum fell by 0.1 percent to USD992.89. Palladium closed at USD978.03. The movements in these metals reflect the broader market sentiment influenced by expectations surrounding US monetary policy and inflation dynamics.

